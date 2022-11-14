NWSA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.39, changing hands as high as $18.45 per share. News Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWSA's low point in its 52 week range is $14.87 per share, with $24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.35. The NWSA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

