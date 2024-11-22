News & Insights

NWS Holdings Secures Key Resolutions at AGM

November 22, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

NWS Holdings (HK:0659) has released an update.

NWS Holdings successfully passed all proposed resolutions at its latest annual general meeting, including the approval of a final dividend and the re-election of key directors. The resolutions also grant the board authority to issue and repurchase shares, reflecting strong shareholder support. With these approvals, NWS Holdings is poised for continued strategic growth.

