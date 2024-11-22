NWS Holdings Secures Key Resolutions at AGM

NWS Holdings (HK:0659) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NWS Holdings successfully passed all proposed resolutions at its latest annual general meeting, including the approval of a final dividend and the re-election of key directors. The resolutions also grant the board authority to issue and repurchase shares, reflecting strong shareholder support. With these approvals, NWS Holdings is poised for continued strategic growth.

For further insights into HK:0659 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.