NWS (ASX:NWS) Price Target Increased by 20.15% to 42.68

The average one-year price target for NWS (ASX:NWS) has been revised to 42.68 / share. This is an increase of 20.15% from the prior estimate of 35.52 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.19 to a high of 53.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.98% from the latest reported closing price of 33.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 944 funds or institutions reporting positions in NWS. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWS is 0.17%, a decrease of 5.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.82% to 228,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 31,493K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,637K shares, representing an increase of 59.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 159.25% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 16,956K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,916K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 10,609K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,677K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 9.86% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 9,923K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,467K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 1.79% over the last quarter.

SOF holds 9,782K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

