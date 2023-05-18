NWS (ASX:NWS) Price Target Decreased by 7.89% to 35.68

The average one-year price target for NWS (ASX:NWS) has been revised to 35.68 / share. This is an decrease of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 38.73 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.05 to a high of 45.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.79% from the latest reported closing price of 28.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 994 funds or institutions reporting positions in NWS. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWS is 0.20%, an increase of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.81% to 212,556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yacktman Asset Management holds 16,916K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,803K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 82,056.94% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 16,164K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRFDX - T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund holds 14,830K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,425K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 12,637K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,501K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 87,642.65% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 10,677K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,751K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 6.35% over the last quarter.

