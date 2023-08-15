NWS (ASX:NWS) Price Target Decreased by 6.48% to 35.52

The average one-year price target for NWS (ASX:NWS) has been revised to 35.52 / share. This is an decrease of 6.48% from the prior estimate of 37.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.46 to a high of 46.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.70% from the latest reported closing price of 31.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 972 funds or institutions reporting positions in NWS. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWS is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.97% to 229,381K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 31,493K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,637K shares, representing an increase of 59.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 159.25% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 16,916K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,803K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 10,677K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,751K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 10,467K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,345K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 8.14% over the last quarter.

SOF holds 9,782K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

