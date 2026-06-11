NWPX's RBJ Technology Enables First Curved Steel Microtunnel

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. NWPX has announced the successful completion of the first field installation of its patent-pending Permalok Radial Bending Joint (RBJ) technology, marking a significant breakthrough in trenchless infrastructure construction. The technology establishes the world's first intentionally curved steel microtunnel installation, demonstrating a new capability for underground utility construction that could reshape future water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

The installation was completed beneath Pleasure Bay in New Jersey, as part of an emergency wastewater infrastructure project for the Two Rivers Water Reclamation Authority. The project involved approximately 1,290 linear feet of 72-inch steel casing pipe installed along a 5,500-foot-radius curved alignment, enabling crews to navigate a constrained underground environment and connect with an abandoned tunnel that had become critical to the project's completion. The project was designed by Hazen and Sawyer and executed by Northeast Remsco Construction.

Traditionally, steel casing pipes used in microtunneling were limited to straight-line installations, making it difficult to navigate existing utilities, waterways and other underground obstacles. NWPX's new RBJ technology enables controlled curved pipe installations while maintaining structural integrity.

The technology also retains the benefits of the company's Permalok press-fit connection technology, including weld-free installation, lower labor requirements and compatibility with existing microtunneling equipment.

Per NWPX, the achievement is one of the most important advancements in steel microtunneling in decades. The successful deployment validates a technology that can potentially reduce project costs, minimize construction disruption, shrink jobsite footprints and enable infrastructure projects that were previously considered too complex or expensive to build.

Shares of NWPX are up 211.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 99.4% rise.

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NWPX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NWPX carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold)

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, L.B. Foster Company FSTR and Albemarle Corporation ALB. NUE, FSTR and ALB carry a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s current-year earnings stands at $14.84 per share, implying a 92.5% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 8.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSTR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, implying a 152.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with the average surprise being 3.62%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings is pegged at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 74.5%.

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Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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