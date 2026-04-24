NWPX to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. NWPX is set to release first-quarter 2026 results after the closing bell on April 29.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 21.3%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 50% in the last reported quarter. NWPX is expected to have benefited from continued strong momentum across its segments in the first quarter.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do NWPX’s Revenue Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter consolidated revenues for NWPX is currently pegged at $125.1 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 7.7%.

Factors at Play for NWPX Stock

The strength in the Water Transmission Systems (“WTS”) segment is expected to have aided NWPX’s performance in the March quarter. The company is seeing a higher backlog in this segment, driven by strong bidding activities. The backlog includes confirmed orders of $346 million for WTS at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, which strongly positions NWPX for strong performance this year. The company expects the bidding environment to be relatively stable in 2026 compared with 2025.



WTS delivered strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 sales and margins, driven by higher selling prices and a favorable product mix, supported by strong customer demand. NWPX sees a strong first quarter driven by the momentum in WTS on elevated bidding levels despite typical weather-related seasonality, as well as strong demand and a healthy order book in the Precast unit. Precast revenues are likely to have been driven by volume growth on the strength in non-residential construction in the first quarter.

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Unveils for NWPX Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NWPX this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for NWPX is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is currently pegged at 56 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: NWPX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Basic Materials Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, scheduled to release earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +7.21% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for CF’s earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at $2.22.



Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +55.37% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The consensus mark for ALB’s first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.07.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, slated to release earnings on April 29, has an Earnings ESP of +8.68%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC's earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at 67 cents. KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NWPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.