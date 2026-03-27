NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) Price Target Increased by 24.04% to 87.72

The average one-year price target for NWPX Infrastructure (NasdaqGS:NWPX) has been revised to $87.72 / share. This is an increase of 24.04% from the prior estimate of $70.72 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.25% from the latest reported closing price of $76.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in NWPX Infrastructure. This is an decrease of 134 owner(s) or 42.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWPX is 0.10%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.93% to 7,884K shares. The put/call ratio of NWPX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 590K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 31.89% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 507K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 13.39% over the last quarter.

DDD Partners holds 443K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 262K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 12.92% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 251K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares , representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 10.95% over the last quarter.

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