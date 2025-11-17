NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) Price Target Increased by 13.61% to 65.28

The average one-year price target for NWPX Infrastructure (NasdaqGS:NWPX) has been revised to $65.28 / share. This is an increase of 13.61% from the prior estimate of $57.46 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $75.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.17% from the latest reported closing price of $57.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in NWPX Infrastructure. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWPX is 0.10%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 10,667K shares. The put/call ratio of NWPX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 575K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 51.86% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 537K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares , representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 34.34% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 520K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 14.81% over the last quarter.

DDD Partners holds 447K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 23.63% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 371K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWPX by 2.70% over the last quarter.

