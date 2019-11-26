NWN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.29, changing hands as high as $68.64 per share. Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWN's low point in its 52 week range is $57.20 per share, with $73.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.41.

