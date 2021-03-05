NWN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.12, changing hands as high as $50.66 per share. Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWN's low point in its 52 week range is $41.71 per share, with $74.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.84.

