Is NWL Stock a Buy as Low Valuation Meets Debt and Execution Risk?

Newell Brands Inc. NWL presents a mixed investment case. The stock trades at a sizable discount to its industry and the broader market, while the company’s turnaround is beginning to produce sales growth, margin improvement and better cash-flow prospects.



That upside comes with substantial leverage, uneven segment performance and a cost environment shaped by inflation and tariffs. The valuation looks attractive, but the discount reflects risks that Newell still needs to work through.

NWL’s Discounted Valuation

Newell trades at 9.25X forward 12-month earnings, below the Zacks sub-industry average of 18.38X, the Consumer Staples sector’s 16.61X and the S&P 500’s 21.05X. The multiple is also below the stock’s five-year median of 9.99X. Its price-to-sales ratio of 0.33 and price-to-book ratio of 0.97 reinforce the value argument.



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The discount is paired with improving operating results. Second-quarter 2026 net sales rose 3% to $1.99 billion, while core sales increased 2.3%. It marked Newell’s first year-over-year growth in both measures in more than four years. Normalized operating margin expanded to 16.2% from 10.7%, although tariff recoveries provided a large benefit.



The broader branded-products group shows why low multiples require context. Helen of Troy Limited HELE, which sells home, outdoor, beauty and wellness products, has also faced pressure from weaker sales and margins. The Clorox Company CLX reported flat net sales in its fiscal third quarter of 2026, highlighting the uneven demand backdrop across household and consumer categories.

Debt and Execution Risks Remain

Newell ended the second quarter with about $5 billion of debt and $209 million of cash. Net leverage improved to 4.8X from 5.4X at the end of the first quarter and 5.5X a year earlier, but the balance sheet remains heavily leveraged. The company expects to finish 2026 comfortably below 4.5X, making cash conversion and debt reduction central to the investment case.



Management raised its full-year operating cash flow outlook to around $400 million. That forecast assumes substantially all tariff recoveries are collected by year-end. First-half operating cash flow was still an outflow of $204 million, though that was better than the $271 million outflow a year earlier.



Execution also remains uneven. Learning & Development posted 4.9% core sales growth in the second quarter, supported by Baby and Writing. Home & Commercial Solutions recorded a 0.4% core sales decline, while Outdoor & Recreation’s normalized operating margin fell to 3.8% from 5.6%. Newell must broaden the recovery without sacrificing margins.



External costs add another layer of risk. Management expects nearly $200 million of inflation and a $127 million net tariff headwind in 2026, excluding refunds. Pricing actions do not fully offset those pressures, leaving productivity savings and cost controls with much of the burden.

Should Investors Buy NWL Stock?

The bottom line is that NWL offers a credible value case, but it is not a low-risk one. Sales trends, distribution gains and cost savings are improving, while the valuation leaves room for upside if management delivers on margin, cash-flow and leverage goals. Debt, tariff exposure and segment inconsistency argue for a measured approach.

Newell Brands Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Newell Brands Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Newell Brands Inc. Quote

Newell currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which points to favorable near-term earnings estimate revision trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

It also has a Value Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of A. These scores support the stock’s value and blended investment characteristics. The Momentum Score of F is the main offset. Despite recent price gains, that score suggests the stock’s momentum profile remains less favorable. Taken together, the Zacks Rank and Style Scores favor NWL’s near-term earnings and value setup, but investors should weigh those positives against the company’s leverage and execution demands.

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Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.