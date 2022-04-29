NWL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.49, changing hands as high as $24.20 per share. Newell Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWL's low point in its 52 week range is $20.36 per share, with $30.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.52. The NWL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.