NWL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.43, changing hands as low as $16.34 per share. Newell Brands Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWL's low point in its 52 week range is $10.44 per share, with $20.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.38. The NWL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

