NWI Management Dumps 42,700 MercadoLibre Shares Worth $82.4 Million

Key Points

NWI Management LP sold 42,700 shares of MercadoLibre, the fund's entire position, with an estimated trade value of $82.37 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value dropped by $86.01 million, reflecting both the sale and changes in share price.

This transaction represented a 4.68% shift in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

The position was previously 2.3% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter; the sale occurred during a period of broad fund downsizing.

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On May 15, 2026, NWI Management LP reported selling all 42,700 shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, NWI Management LP sold all 42,700 shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter. The estimated trade size was $82.37 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $86.01 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and changes in share price.

What else to know

The MercadoLibre position accounted for 2.3% of AUM in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: QQQ: $354.79 million (20% of AUM) NASDAQ: INSM: $165.81 million (9.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: NTRA: $152.51 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSE: NU: $89.11 million (5.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $74.44 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares were priced at $1,607.37, down 37.3% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 64.61 percentage points.

The fund reported $1.76 billion in total U.S. equity holdings across 51 positions at quarter-end.

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $31.80 billion Net income (TTM) $1.92 billion Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $1,607.37 One-year price change (37.31%)

Company/Etf snapshot

Provides a comprehensive suite of e-commerce and fintech services, including the Mercado Libre Marketplace, Mercado Pago payments platform, Mercado Fondo investment solutions, Mercado Credito lending, and Mercado Envios logistics.

Generates revenue primarily through marketplace transaction fees, payment processing, fintech products, logistics solutions, advertising services, and value-added offerings for merchants and consumers.

Targets businesses, merchants, and individual consumers across Latin America, with a focus on high-growth markets in the region.

MercadoLibre is a leading Latin American e-commerce and fintech platform, operating at scale with a diversified portfolio of digital services. The company leverages its integrated ecosystem to drive user engagement and facilitate commerce and payments across multiple markets. Its competitive advantage stems from its robust technology infrastructure, broad product offering, and deep regional presence.

What this transaction means for investors

NWI Management’s liquidation in Q1 was notable. Although it was not the only stock the fund sold, it was the largest sale by dollar amount if not counting its sale of call options in Amazon, another e-commerce conglomerate it continued to hold.

Indeed, MercadoLibre stock has struggled as e-commerce competition has forced it to compress its margins. Also, the rapid expansion of its loan portfolio reduced the company’s profits in Q1, as the company more than doubled its provision for doubtful accounts as non-performing loans grew.

Company filings do not reveal why a company sells shares. Admittedly, considering the economic and political volatility in MercadoLibre’s home region, Latin America, the stock is somewhat riskier than Amazon, which could have played a factor in the sale of the consumer discretionary stock.

However, NWI’s liquidations also included its positions in Broadcom, PayPal, and Cloudflare. That makes it more likely that the sale involved a broad reshuffling of the portfolio, which may not be as bearish for MercadoLibre as it might appear.

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Will Healy has positions in MercadoLibre and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Broadcom, Cloudflare, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Natera, Nu Holdings, and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.