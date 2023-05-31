NWG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NatWest Group PLC (Symbol: NWG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.45, changing hands as low as $6.43 per share. NatWest Group PLC shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NWG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.705 per share, with $7.795 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.45.
