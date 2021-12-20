NWG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of NatWest Group PLC (Symbol: NWG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.75, changing hands as low as $5.71 per share. NatWest Group PLC shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.93 per share, with $6.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.71.

