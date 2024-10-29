News & Insights

Stocks

NWF Group’s Finance Director Buys Company Shares

October 29, 2024 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NWF Group plc (GB:NWF) has released an update.

NWF Group plc has announced that Alex Hall, the Finance Director of Boughey Distribution Limited, has acquired 2,760 ordinary shares in the company, marking a small but notable investment move. This purchase, made on October 25, 2024, reflects a modest increase in insider stake, with Hall now holding a 0.006% share in the company. Such transactions often garner interest as they can signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:NWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.