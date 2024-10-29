NWF Group’s Finance Director Buys Company Shares

NWF Group plc (GB:NWF) has released an update.

NWF Group plc has announced that Alex Hall, the Finance Director of Boughey Distribution Limited, has acquired 2,760 ordinary shares in the company, marking a small but notable investment move. This purchase, made on October 25, 2024, reflects a modest increase in insider stake, with Hall now holding a 0.006% share in the company. Such transactions often garner interest as they can signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

