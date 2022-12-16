NWE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.54, changing hands as low as $55.85 per share. NorthWestern Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWE's low point in its 52 week range is $48.68 per share, with $63.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.