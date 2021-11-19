NWBI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.84, changing hands as low as $13.73 per share. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWBI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.56 per share, with $15.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.86.

