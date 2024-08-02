NW Natural Holdings Posts Loss In Q2, Operating Revenues Down 11%; Reaffirms 2024 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) reported a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.07 per share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.03 per share, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues were $211.71 million, down 11% from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $231.99 million in revenue.

Northwest Natural projects third quarter loss in the range of $0.74 to $0.86. The company expects fourth quarter earnings in the range of $1.43 to $1.63.

Northwest Natural reaffirmed 2024 earnings guidance in the range of $2.20 to $2.40 per share and long-term earnings per share growth rate target of 4% to 6% from 2022 through 2027.

The board of directors of NW Natural declared a quarterly dividend of 48.75 cents per share on common stock. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2024.

