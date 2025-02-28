$NVVE stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVVE stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $202,484,700 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NVVE:
$NVVE Insider Trading Activity
$NVVE insiders have traded $NVVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TED C. SMITH (President and COO) has made 2 purchases buying 11,083 shares for an estimated $31,408 and 0 sales.
- GREGORY POILASNE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 1,680 shares for an estimated $0
$NVVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $NVVE stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 37,552 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $200,152
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 34,460 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $183,671
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 28,581 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $152,336
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 18,724 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,798
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 17,454 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,029
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 12,637 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,355
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,597 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,172
