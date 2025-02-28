$NVVE stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVVE stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $202,484,700 of trading volume.

$NVVE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NVVE:

$NVVE insiders have traded $NVVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TED C. SMITH (President and COO) has made 2 purchases buying 11,083 shares for an estimated $31,408 and 0 sales.

GREGORY POILASNE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 1,680 shares for an estimated $0

$NVVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $NVVE stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

