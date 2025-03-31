$NVVE Earnings Results: $NVVE Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NVVE ($NVVE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$5.75 per share, missing estimates of -$0.08 by $5.67. The company also reported revenue of $1,790,000, missing estimates of $8,247,720 by $-6,457,720.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NVVE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$NVVE Insider Trading Activity

$NVVE insiders have traded $NVVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TED C. SMITH (President and COO) has made 2 purchases buying 11,083 shares for an estimated $31,408 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY POILASNE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 1,680 shares for an estimated $0

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $NVVE stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.