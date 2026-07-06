NVTS Stock Plunges 41% in a Month: Hold Tight or Book Profits?

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares have plunged 40.9% in a month, underperforming the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s decline of 3.9%. The stock also underperformed its industry peers, including Wolfspeed WOLF, ON Semiconductor ON and STMicroelectronics STM. Over the past month, shares of Wolfspeed, STMicroelectronics and ON Semiconductor have lost 27.8%, 8.8% and 24.5%, respectively.

This underperformance raises the question: Should investors cut their losses and exit, or is it worth holding NVTS stock?

One-Month Price Return Performance



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Shift Away From Consumer Markets Weighs on NVTS' Prospects

Navitas Semiconductor’s “Navitas 2.0” strategy involves moving away from mobile charging and consumer electronics toward higher-power AI and industrial markets. While this may improve long-term growth, it also introduces meaningful near-term revenue volatility. The company is effectively walking away from markets where it already had product traction and revenue history in exchange for newer markets with longer design cycles and more demanding qualification requirements. This transition could create revenue volatility over the next several quarters.

This strategic decision is hurting the company’s top-line growth. In the first quarter of 2026, NVTS’ revenues decreased 38.7% year over year to $8.6 million, reflecting adverse impacts from its strategic decision to deprioritize its lower-margin China mobile business.

Navitas Semiconductor expects second-quarter 2026 revenues to be $10 million (+/- $0.5 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $9.96 million, down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $42.7 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 7%.



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NVTS' Premium Valuation Warrants a Cautious Approach

Navitas Semiconductor is currently trading at a high price-to-sales (P/S) multiple compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Navitas Semiconductor’s forward 12-month P/S ratio sits at 58.03X, significantly higher than the industry’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 8.98X. The Zacks Value Score of F also suggests that NVTS stock is overvalued.

NVTS’ Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



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Navitas Semiconductor stock trades at a higher P/S multiple compared with other industry peers, including Wolfspeed, ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics. At present, Wolfspeed, ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics have P/S multiples of 3.09X, 5.24X and 3.93X, respectively.

Navitas Semiconductor Faces Stiff Competition

The company faces strong competition from Wolfspeed, ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics in the race to supply high-voltage solutions for AI data centers.

In June 2026, Wolfspeed introduced its fifth-generation silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET technology for 1200 V and 750 V automotive and industrial applications. The new Gen 5 technology delivers lower on-resistance than competing 1200 V SiC MOSFETs, helping improve power efficiency and reducing system-level conduction losses by up to 27% compared with currently available competing 1200 V products. WOLF's Gen 5 technology should provide customers with a faster path to commercial production while delivering higher efficiency and performance for next-generation automotive and industrial power systems.

STMicroelectronics introduced new 700V gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors in May 2026, designed to improve energy efficiency and power density in AI servers, robotics, industrial systems and advanced consumer applications. The new PowerGaN devices are designed for high-voltage power supplies and support reliable operation in high-power applications. The devices should help improve power conversion efficiency beyond what is possible with conventional silicon-based technologies.

In June 2026, ON Semiconductor introduced GaNEXUS, a new GaN power semiconductor portfolio designed for AI data centers, industrial automation, robotics and energy infrastructure applications. This new portfolio includes GaNEXUS FETs with voltage ratings from 40V to 650V, along with 650V GaNEXUS Smart devices that include built-in protection features to simplify system design and improve reliability. The new devices provide faster switching speeds, lower switching losses, higher power density and better thermal performance than conventional silicon-based power devices to help customers build smaller and more efficient power systems.

Key Technical Indicator Signals Bearish Trend for NVTS

NVTS shares have dipped below their 50-day moving average, a bearish technical signal that indicates the potential for continued downward pressure in the short term.

NVTS 50-Day Simple Moving Average



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Conclusion: Sell NVTS Stock Right Now

NVTS faces near-term risks from its decision to deprioritize its lower-margin mobile and consumer business, which could create revenue volatility in the upcoming quarters. Further, intense competition from rivals such as Wolfspeed, ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics remains a key concern. These could hurt NVTS’ prospects in the near term.

The above-mentioned factors, along with the company’s premium valuation, warrant a cautious approach to the stock, which makes this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock less attractive in the near term.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.