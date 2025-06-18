$NVTS stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVTS stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $109,603,466 of trading volume.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NVTS:

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANBIR SINGH has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,385,749 shares for an estimated $38,908,734 .

. BRIAN LONG has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,534,158 shares for an estimated $31,965,195 .

. EUGENE SHERIDAN (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,755,783 shares for an estimated $14,443,137 .

. LLC SICPOWER, has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 986,238 shares for an estimated $6,628,166 .

. DAVID MOXAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 867,848 shares for an estimated $5,419,720 .

. TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645,986 shares for an estimated $3,225,673 .

. RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 357,180 shares for an estimated $1,874,851 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 301,603 shares for an estimated $1,733,172.

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

