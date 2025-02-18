$NVTS stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVTS stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,504,410 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NVTS:
$NVTS Insider Trading Activity
$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EUGENE SHERIDAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 912,000 shares for an estimated $2,766,038.
- RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580.
- DANIEL M. KINZER (COO and CTO) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $465,045
- GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014.
- RANBIR SINGH sold 34,642 shares for an estimated $147,914
$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 4,683,257 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,473,979
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 4,484,208 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,008,622
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,129,122 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,740,965
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 2,362,379 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,433,693
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,015,775 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,626,316
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ removed 1,013,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,482,340
- MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,000,000 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,570,000
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
