$NVTS stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVTS stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,504,410 of trading volume.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NVTS:

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE SHERIDAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 912,000 shares for an estimated $2,766,038 .

. RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580 .

. DANIEL M. KINZER (COO and CTO) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $465,045

GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014 .

. RANBIR SINGH sold 34,642 shares for an estimated $147,914

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

