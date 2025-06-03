$NVTS stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVTS stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $286,855,581 of trading volume.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NVTS:

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE SHERIDAN (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 2,155,783 shares for an estimated $9,679,465

LLC SICPOWER, has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 986,238 shares for an estimated $6,628,166 .

. DAVID MOXAM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 789,199 shares for an estimated $4,798,188 .

. TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 545,986 shares for an estimated $2,425,553 .

. RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 412,180 shares for an estimated $1,866,959 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 279,375 shares for an estimated $1,278,435 .

. RANBIR SINGH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 206,243 shares for an estimated $911,533 .

. BRIAN LONG sold 47,189 shares for an estimated $111,366

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

