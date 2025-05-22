$NVTS stock is up 114% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVTS stock has now risen 114% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $658,164,757 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NVTS:
$NVTS Insider Trading Activity
$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580.
- GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014.
- RANBIR SINGH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,042 shares for an estimated $159,129.
- DAVID MOXAM sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $155,894
- BRIAN LONG sold 47,189 shares for an estimated $111,366
- TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) sold 13,644 shares for an estimated $35,337
$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 4,372,803 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,964,246
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,014,670 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,230,073
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,553,871 shares (+206.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,235,435
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,036,667 shares (-71.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,125,167
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 847,665 shares (+5875.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,737,713
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 719,070 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,474,093
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 618,499 shares (+44.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,267,922
$NVTS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025
