NVTS Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 27, 2026.

Navitas Semiconductor anticipates revenues of $10 million (+/- $0.5 million) for the second quarter of 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $9.95 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 31.3%.

The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 4 cents per share for the second quarter of 2026, unchanged over the past 30 days. NVTS reported a loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



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Navitas Semiconductor’s bottom-line results have matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while beating once, with the average surprise being 5%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers for NVTS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Navitas Semiconductor this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Navitas Semiconductor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Influence NVTS’ Q2 Results

Navitas Semiconductor is a well-known provider of power semiconductors driven by its gallium nitride (GaN) business, under GaNFast, GaNSafe and GaNSense brands, along with silicon carbide (SiC) devices. Navitas Semiconductor is expected to have benefited from the growing demand for power that is served by the company’s GaN and SiC technologies.

Navitas Semiconductor is shifting its focus toward high-power markets, such as artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. Its GaN and SiC chips are well-suited for new high-voltage systems that need more efficient power use. This strategic move aligns with the company’s Navitas 2.0 strategy, under which the company is reallocating resources toward high-power markets, pruning lower-margin mobile business and working more closely with hyperscalers, graphics processing unit vendors and system OEMs.

Navitas Semiconductor’s inclusion in NVIDIA’s new 800-volt AI factory ecosystem is an important step. The new architecture shifts data center power distribution from traditional AC/DC stages to a high-voltage DC approach that requires faster, more efficient power electronics. This creates an opening for Navitas Semiconductor’s GaN and high-voltage SiC technologies, both of which are now part of the NVIDIA-led ecosystem.

Navitas Semiconductor remains one of the few companies offering both GaN and SiC solutions across the full power path from the grid to the graphics processing unit. During the first quarter of 2026, the company launched a 20-kilowatt 800V-to-6V GaN platform for AI data centers and introduced new Gen 5 SiC products for AI power supplies. As AI infrastructure spending continues to grow, Navitas Semiconductor remains well-positioned to benefit from higher demand for its GaN and SiC products. The above-mentioned factors are likely to have contributed to the company’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, NVTS’ “Navitas 2.0” strategy involves moving away from mobile charging and consumer electronics toward higher-power AI and industrial markets. While this may improve long-term growth, it also introduces meaningful near-term revenue volatility. The company is effectively walking away from markets where it already had product traction and revenue history in exchange for newer markets with longer design cycles and more demanding qualification requirements. This transition could create revenue volatility over the next several quarters.

NVTS Price Performance & Stock Valuation

Navitas Semiconductor shares have gained 41.1% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s growth of 59.7%. Compared to other major players in the semiconductor space, NVTS has underperformed Lam Research LRCX, FormFactor FORM and Applied Materials AMAT. Over the past year, shares of Lam Research, FormFactor and Applied Materials have rallied 228.3%, 231.1% and 194.5%, respectively.

One-Year Price Return Performance



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Navitas Semiconductor is currently trading at a higher price-to-sales (P/S) multiple compared with the industry. NVTS’ forward 12-month P/S ratio sits at 49.49X, significantly higher than the industry’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 13.61X.

NVTS Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



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Navitas Semiconductor stock also trades at a higher P/S multiple compared with other industry peers, including Lam Research, FormFactor and Applied Materials. At present, Lam Research, FormFactor and Applied Materials have P/S multiples of 12.93X, 8.89X and 11.03X, respectively.

Investment Consideration for Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is in a good position to benefit from the fast growth of AI data centers. Its GaN and SiC chips are well-suited for new high-voltage systems that need more efficient power use. Navitas Semiconductor’s inclusion in NVIDIA’s next-generation 800-volt DC “AI factory” positions NVTS in a large, fast-growing market where power design is becoming a priority, which bodes well for the company's prospects.

However, NVTS faces near-term challenges due to weakness in its China business, where the company has decided to prune its low-margin mobile business and low-end consumer business, which have not yet been fully offset by growth in high-power segments. These are likely to have hurt the company's prospects in the near term.

Conclusion: Hold Navitas Semiconductor Stock Right Now

Navitas Semiconductor is well-positioned to ride on the long-term growth in the AI data center market. The company’s GaN and high-voltage SiC products now play a role in NVIDIA’s new 800-volt power setup, which shows that the technology is relevant and in demand. If the company executes well, it could see better margins, a stronger product mix and a clearer path to stable long-term growth.

However, near-term risks from its decision to deprioritize its lower-margin mobile and consumer business, along with the company’s high valuation, warrant a cautious approach to the stock.

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