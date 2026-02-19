NVTS to Report Q4 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24, 2026.

Navitas Semiconductor anticipates revenues of $7 million (+/- $0.25 million) for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $6.84 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 61.9%.

The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 5 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, unchanged over the past 60 days. NVTS reported a loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Navitas Semiconductor’s bottom-line results have matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation price-eps-surprise | Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers for NVTS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Navitas Semiconductor this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Navitas Semiconductor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Influence NVTS’ Q4 Results

Navitas Semiconductor is a well-known provider of power semiconductors driven by its gallium nitride (GaN) business, under GaNFast, GaNSafe and GaNSense brands, along with silicon carbide (SiC) devices. Navitas Semiconductor is expected to benefit from the growing demand for power that is served by the company’s GaN and SiC technologies.

Navitas Semiconductor is shifting its focus toward high-power markets, such as artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. Its GaN and SiC chips are well-suited for new high-voltage systems that need more efficient power use. This strategic move aligns with the company’s Navitas 2.0 strategy, under which the company is reallocating resources toward high-power markets, pruning lower-margin mobile business, and working more closely with hyperscalers, graphics processing unit vendors and system OEMs.

Navitas Semiconductor’s inclusion in NVIDIA’s new 800-volt AI factory ecosystem is an important step. The new architecture shifts data center power distribution from traditional AC/DC stages to a high-voltage DC approach that requires faster, more efficient power electronics. This creates an opening for Navitas Semiconductor’s GaN and high-voltage SiC technologies, both of which are now part of the NVIDIA-led ecosystem.

In the third quarter of 2025, Navitas Semiconductor highlighted that it is one of the few companies offering both GaN and SiC solutions across the full power path from the grid to the graphics processing unit. The company has begun sampling mid-voltage GaN devices at 100 volts, which target the last stage of power conversion inside AI servers. It is also sampling 2.3 kV and 3.3 kV SiC modules for grid and energy storage applications that support these new data center designs. The above-mentioned factors are likely to have contributed to the company’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter.

Navitas Semiconductor is witnessing near-term challenges in its China business and expects its fourth-quarter revenues to be down due to tariff risks in China. Navitas Semiconductor has decided to walk away from its low-margin mobile business in China, which is expected to hurt the company’s financial performance in the fourth quarter.

NVTS Price Performance & Stock Valuation

Navitas Semiconductor shares have skyrocketed 259.4% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s growth of 52.4%. Compared to other major players in the semiconductor space, NVTS has underperformed Lam Research LRCX and FormFactor FORM, while outperforming Applied Materials AMAT. Over the past year, shares of Lam Research, FormFactor and Applied Materials have rallied 169.7%, 153.2% and 109.9%, respectively.

One-Year Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Navitas Semiconductor is currently trading at a higher price-to-sales (P/S) multiple compared with the industry. NVTS’ forward 12-month P/S ratio sits at 45.25X, significantly higher than the industry’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 8.2X.

NVTS Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Navitas Semiconductor stock also trades at a higher P/S multiple compared with other industry peers, including Lam Research, FormFactor and Applied Materials. At present, Lam Research, FormFactor and Applied Materials have P/S multiples of 11.65X, 8.11X and 9.40X, respectively.

Investment Consideration for Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is in a good position to benefit from the fast growth of AI data centers. Its GaN and SiC chips are well-suited for new high-voltage systems that need more efficient power use. Navitas Semiconductor’s inclusion in NVIDIA’s next-generation 800-volt DC “AI factory” positions NVTS in a large, fast-growing market where power design is becoming a priority, which bodes well for the company's prospects.

Management expects a few softer quarters before new AI and infrastructure projects begin to generate higher revenues. Weakness in its China business, where the company has decided to prune its low-margin mobile business and risks from tariffs are likely to hurt the company's prospects in the near term.

Conclusion: Hold Navitas Semiconductor Stock Right Now

Navitas Semiconductor is well-positioned to ride the long-term growth in AI and data center markets. The company’s GaN and high-voltage SiC products now play a role in NVIDIA’s new 800-volt power setup, which shows that the technology is relevant and in demand. If the company executes well, it could see better margins, a stronger product mix, and a clearer path to stable long-term growth.

However, risks from tariffs and high valuation warrant a cautious approach to the stock.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.