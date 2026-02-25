NVTS Q4 Loss In Line With Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP loss of 5 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 6 cents.

Navitas Semiconductor’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $7.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. The top line decreased 59.4% from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $17.98 million.

NVTS’ Operating Results

The non-GAAP gross margin was 38.7%, contracting 150 basis points (bps) year over year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Non-GAAP Research and development (R&D) expenses decreased 32.1% year over year to $8.1 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses were 110.6% compared with 66.1% in the year-ago quarter.

The non-GAAP selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 15% year over year to $6.8 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses were 93.3% compared with 44.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Navitas Semiconductor reported a non-GAAP operating loss of $12.05 million, narrower than the $12.65 million loss reported in the year-ago quarter.

NVTS’ Balance Sheet Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $236.9 million compared with the previous quarter’s $150.6 million.

Navitas Semiconductor’s Q1 2026 Guidance

Navitas Semiconductor expects first-quarter 2026 revenues to be in the range of $8.0-$8.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $7.3 million, indicating a 47.9% decline from the year-ago reported quarter.

Navitas Semiconductor’s first-quarter non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 38.7% (+/- 25 bps). Operating expenses are expected to be roughly $15 million in the first quarter.

The consensus mark for first-quarter 2026 loss is pegged at 5 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days and narrower than the loss of 6 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Navitas Semiconductor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Lam Research LRCX, Applied Materials AMAT and Amphenol APH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Lam Research, Applied Materials and Amphenol carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lam Research’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.26 per share, revised upward by 8.5% over the past 30 days and suggests a year-over-year increase of 27.1%. Lam Research shares have soared 200.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Materials’ fiscal 2026 earnings has moved upward by 2% over the past seven days to $10.96 per share, calling for an increase of 16.4% year over year. Applied Materials shares have climbed 124.2% in trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward to $4.32 per share from $4.30 over the past 30 days. Amphenol shares have surged 128.4% over the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.