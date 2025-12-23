NVTS Leans on Strategic Partnerships: Will This Fuel Long-Term Growth?

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is strengthening its position in high-power markets through strategic partnerships. The company recently announced two crucial partnerships that are aimed at solidifying its supply chain and expanding global reach.



In mid-December, Navitas Semiconductor expanded its distribution relationship with Avnet, making the latter a globally franchised distribution partner. This move builds on Avnet Silica’s success in Europe and gives NVTS a more unified global channel. Under the deal, Avnet will provide technical and commercial support for NVTS’ Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) products across regions. For customers in AI data centers, high performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, this means faster access to products and more consistent engineering support worldwide.



In early December, NVTS entered a long-term strategic partnership with Cyient Semiconductors to accelerate GaN adoption in India. This partnership goes beyond distribution. The two companies plan to co-develop GaN products, system modules and design platforms aimed at high-voltage, high-power markets, such as AI data centers, electric mobility and grid infrastructure. A key goal is to build a local GaN ecosystem aligned with India’s “Make in India” initiative, including design, manufacturing and supply chain support.



These strategic partnerships align with its recently announced “Navitas 2.0” strategy. Under the Navitas 2.0 strategy, the company is reallocating resources toward high-power customers, pruning lower-margin mobile business, and working more closely with hyperscalers, graphics processing unit vendors and system OEMs.



These partnerships bode well for the company's prospects as Navitas Semiconductor is trying to prepare for future demand. Through these strategic partnerships, NVTS aims to strengthen its supply chain, improve customer access, and prepare for large future opportunities, once high-power markets begin to scale in 2026 and 2027.

How Competitors Fare Against Navitas Semiconductor

The company faces strong competition from Wolfspeed WOLF and ON Semiconductor ON in the race to supply high-voltage solutions for AI data centers.



Wolfspeed is a key supplier for high-voltage applications in the SiC ecosystem. Moreover, Wolfspeed is building a $3-billion Mohawk Valley fab to supply SiC for high-voltage systems, including AI data center power infrastructure.



ON Semiconductor is expanding its SiC portfolio and targeting cloud infrastructure customers with integrated power modules. ON Semiconductor has also partnered with NVIDIA to accelerate the move to 800 Volts DC power systems for next-generation AI data centers.

NVTS' Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor have rallied 15.3% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry’s growth of 3.6%.

NVTS 3-month Price Return Performance



From a valuation standpoint, Navitas Semiconductor trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 46.72X, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 6.4X.

NVTS Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Navitas Semiconductor’s 2025 loss is pegged at 21 cents, suggesting a narrower loss from the 24 cents incurred in 2024. The consensus mark for the 2026 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 19 cents per share. The estimates for 2025 loss per share have narrowed by a penny over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 have narrowed by 2 cents over the past 30 days.



Navitas Semiconductor currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

