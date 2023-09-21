NVTS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: NVTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.07, changing hands as low as $6.92 per share. Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVTS's low point in its 52 week range is $3.11 per share, with $11.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.96.

