InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cathie Wood’s recent comments concerning Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock have shares soaring higher on Tuesday.

Source: Connect world / Shutterstock.com

During an interview on CNBC’s Closing Bell, Wood was asked what she believes is the most underappreciated stock. She replied with the following.

“Invitae in the molecular diagnostics space is probably one of the most important companies in the genomic revolution, and it is getting hammered. It is a company that has had, historically, small cash cushions, although they’ve rectified that with offerings, which is great. It is investing aggressively to be the leader in the molecular diagnostic testing space.”

Cathie Wood’s positive comments for NVTA spiked interest from investors. As of this writing, more than 6 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a decent increase compared to its daily average trading volume of 4.8 million shares.

It’s also worth noting that Cathie Wood has been on a roll lately with her stock investments. her ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) has been seeing gains today alongside many of its major holdings. Investors can learn more about that at this link.

NVTA is far from the only company that Cathie Wood has taken an interest in of late. Investors that are looking to catch up on recent news about the ETF manager can check out the following content from InvestorPlace.

NVTA stock was up 11.8% as of Tuesday afternoon but is down 11% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post NVTA Stock: The Cathie Wood Comments That Have Invitae Shares Surging Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.