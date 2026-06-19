NVT vs. APH: Which Electrical Infrastructure Stock is a Better Buy?

nVent Electric NVT and Amphenol APH are two key players in the electrical equipment and connectivity industry. They benefit from growing demand for data centers, electrification and industrial upgrades.

nVent Electric mainly sells electrical enclosures, connections and protection products used across industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, including data centers. Amphenol designs and manufactures electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems for a wide range of industrial and technology applications.

Both NVT and APH are positioned to benefit from long-term infrastructure and data-center investment trends. However, from an investment point of view, one stock offers a more favorable outlook than the other right now. Let’s break down their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuation to determine which stock offers a more compelling investment case.

The Case for nVent Electric Stock

nVent Electric is benefiting from strong demand for data center infrastructure, which is becoming a major driver of its revenue growth. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported organic sales growth of 34%, with infrastructure sales rising nearly 80% year over year. Management said data centers were the biggest contributor to growth, helping the company deliver record sales, orders and backlog.

The company is seeing demand across both gray-space and white-space data center applications. In the gray space, growth was driven by engineered buildings, enclosures and power connections. In the white space, liquid cooling, power distribution units and cable management solutions performed well. Management noted that growth was broad-based across the portfolio and supported by demand from hyperscalers, neocloud providers, multitenant operators and distribution partners.

nVent Electric's order trends also remain strong. Organic orders increased about 40% in the first quarter, largely driven by AI data center projects. Backlog reached a record $2.6 billion, rising in the low double digits sequentially. The company stated that most of its backlog extends beyond 12 months and into 2027, providing visibility into future revenues. In the first quarter, new products added more than 20 percentage points to sales growth, with many of those products tied to data center applications.

To support demand, nVent Electric is increasing capacity across its operations, which should help the company generate more revenue once fully ramped up. The company recently opened its new Blaine, MN, facility and expects production to ramp through 2026. It is also investing in additional capacity for liquid cooling and other data center products. Overall, the above-mentioned factors show that data center demand is likely to remain an important revenue growth driver for the company.

The Case for Amphenol Stock

Amphenol is seeing strong growth from rising investments in AI data centers, on the back of rising demand for the company’s products, which are used to transfer data and power inside AI servers, racks and data centers. In the first quarter of 2026, Amphenol’s IT Datacom segment delivered exceptional results. Sales in the IT Datacom segment increased 99% year over year and 81% organically. The segment accounted for 41% of total company sales, making it Amphenol’s largest business.

Demand for AI-related products remained the biggest growth driver during the first quarter. IT Datacom sales increased 27% sequentially, and 16% on an organic basis. Management noted that virtually all of this organic sequential growth came from AI-related products. Customer demand also remained strong. Amphenol reported record company-wide orders of $9.4 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.24. Management noted that customers continue to increase purchases for AI infrastructure projects and are asking for more products as they expand data center capacity.

The company remains well-positioned to benefit from future AI spending. Amphenol supplies a broad range of high-speed copper, fiber-optic and power interconnect products that are used throughout AI data centers. The recent CommScope acquisition further expanded the company’s fiber and connectivity offerings, allowing it to participate in more areas of the data center architecture. Looking ahead, management expects IT Datacom sales to increase in the low teens sequentially in the second quarter of 2026. The outlook is supported by continued investments in AI data centers as well as healthy demand from enterprise and cloud customers.

While AI-related demand remains very strong, some of Amphenol's other businesses are growing at a much slower pace. In the mobile devices end market, organic sales increased only 1% in the first quarter. Management said growth in laptops and accessories was offset by weaker demand for handsets and wearables. The company expects mobile device sales to decline modestly in the second quarter of 2026 due to normal seasonal patterns.

In communications networks, organic sales were flat year over year. Here, stronger wireless demand was offset by weaker broadband demand. In the second quarter of 2026, sales in this market are expected to remain at first-quarter levels, indicating no meaningful near-term growth. The above-mentioned factors show that most of Amphenol's current growth is coming from AI-related IT datacom products. If AI spending slows, the slower growth in mobile devices and communications networks markets could weigh on the company's prospects in the near term.

NVT vs. APH: Earnings Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVT’s 2026 and 2027 EPS is pegged at $4.55 and $5.57, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by 9.6% and 15.1%, respectively, over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s 2026 and 2027 EPS is pinned at $4.76 and $5.62, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by 11.7% and 9.3%, respectively, over the past 60 days.



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NVT vs. APH: Price Performance and Valuation

Year to date, nVent Electric shares have rallied 74.3%, and shares of Amphenol have risen 21.6%.

NVT vs. APH: YTD Price Return Performance



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Currently, nVent Electric is trading at a forward sales multiple of 5.39X, lower than Amphenol’s forward sales multiple of 5.66X. APH does seem pricey compared with NVT. In contrast, NVT’s reasonable valuation makes it more attractive for investors looking for value and stability.

NVT vs. APH: Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



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Conclusion: NVT Has an Edge Over APH

Both nVent Electric and Amphenol are benefiting from higher spending on AI data centers and infrastructure. However, APH’s near-term prospects suffer from weakness in mobile devices and communications networks end markets, which could limit near-term growth.

In contrast, nVent Electric is experiencing strong demand for data center infrastructure, which is helping drive strong orders and a growing backlog. Further, NVT’s reasonable valuation offers some downside protection as well, making the stock an attractive buy.

Currently, nVent Electric sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), giving a clear edge over Amphenol, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.