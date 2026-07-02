Is NVT Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Huge Rally in 2026?

nVent Electric plc NVT has rallied 56.9% year to date and 113.6% over the past year, putting valuation discipline at the center of the buy case. That performance has sharply outpaced the Zacks sub-industry’s decline of 2.6% year-to-date and the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 18.2% rise. The business momentum is clear, but the stock is no longer being priced like an undiscovered infrastructure story.

The investment question is whether raised guidance, record backlog and data-center exposure justify paying a premium multiple while tariff, copper and capacity-expansion costs remain in view.

NVT YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVT Growth Case Looks Strong

nVent raised its 2026 reported sales growth guidance to 26-28%, up from its prior view of 15-18%. Organic sales growth guidance moved to 21-23% from 10-13%, while adjusted EPS guidance rose to $4.45-$4.55 from $4.00-$4.15.

That matters because the rally is being backed by improving expectations rather than price action alone. The company’s $2.6 billion backlog and roughly 40% organic order growth in the first quarter add visibility to the revenue path, especially as infrastructure demand remains the main driver.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT is a relevant comparison for investors tracking AI infrastructure because it provides critical digital infrastructure for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Eaton Corporation plc ETN also fits the theme, with solutions and services that help manage and monitor power systems across data center operations.

NVT’s Q1 Beat Reinforces the Growth Case

nVent reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, up 62.7% year over year. The result beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.96%.

Revenues rose 53.5% year over year to $1.24 billion and topped the consensus mark by 12.9%. The quarter showed that data center and power utility demand is converting into reported financial performance, not just backlog commentary.

NVT’s Valuation Already Prices in Strong Growth

Valuation is the main reason investors should be selective after the rally. NVT trades at 31.62X forward 12-month earnings, above 27.86X for the Zacks sub-industry, 24.14X for the Zacks sector and 21.13X for the S&P 500.

NVT Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The $195 price target also implies a richer setup, reflecting 38.57X forward 12-month earnings. That does not negate the growth case, but it does mean a larger portion of expected success may already be embedded in the stock.

Margin and Cost Headwinds Could Limit NVT’s Upside

Execution risk rises when a company is scaling this quickly. Management expects full-year adjusted margin improvement of 30-40 basis points, but the expansion is expected to be back-half weighted, with the first half essentially flat.

Tariffs and raw materials add friction. The 2026 outlook includes about $80 million of tariff impact, while copper inflation pressured Electrical Connections, where adjusted return on sales fell 390 basis points to 24.4% in the first quarter. Capex is also expected to reach roughly $130 million in 2026, up 40%, to support data center, power utility and supply-chain capacity.

What NVT’s Rank and Scores Signal Now

The bottom line is that NVT still has a strong fundamental case, but the stock looks better suited to investors comfortable paying for momentum and earnings revisions than to investors looking for a discount.

NVT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its Style Scores are less balanced, with a VGM Score of D, Value Score of D, Growth Score of D and Momentum Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That mix supports a bullish near-term revision story, while the weak Value Score and Growth Score reinforce that investors are not buying a cheap stock. For bargain hunters, the premium multiple is a real constraint. For momentum- and revision-focused investors, NVT still has a stronger case.

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nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.