$NVT stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVT stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $42,094,352 of trading volume.

$NVT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NVT:

$NVT insiders have traded $NVT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON D. LAMMERS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 67,297 shares for an estimated $5,119,314 .

. SARA E ZAWOYSKI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,505 shares for an estimated $1,113,403 .

. RANDOLPH A. WACKER (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,022 shares for an estimated $608,597 .

. JERRY W BURRIS sold 6,558 shares for an estimated $524,640

DER KOLK ROBERT J. VAN (See Remarks below) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $312,644

$NVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $NVT stock to their portfolio, and 315 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVT stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 03/07 and 0 sales.

on 04/01, 03/07 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$NVT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

