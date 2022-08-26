NVT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.82, changing hands as low as $34.71 per share. nVent Electric PLC shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVT's low point in its 52 week range is $29.19 per share, with $39.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.