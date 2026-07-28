NVT Likely to Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

nVent Electric NVT is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 31.

For the second quarter of 2026, NVT expects sales to grow 28% to 30%, with an acquisition contribution of up to 5 points to sales. NVT’s organic sales growth is expected to be up 23% to 25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.25 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 30.2%.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.12 and $1.15, which at the midpoint implies approximately a 30% increase from last year. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.16, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating 34.9% year-over-year growth.



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nVent Electric’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.96%.

nVent Electric PLC Price and EPS Surprise

nVent Electric PLC price-eps-surprise | nVent Electric PLC Quote

Earnings Whispers for NVT

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for nVent Electric this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.

NVT currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Factors to Consider for NVT’s Q2 Earnings

nVent Electric’s second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong momentum in its infrastructure segment, particularly driven by growth in data centers and power utilities.

nVent Electric is seeing very strong demand from data center customers, driven mainly by the growth in AI workloads. In the first quarter of 2026, organic orders rose around 40%, and management said most of this increase came from large liquid cooling orders for hyperscaler programs. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with a record backlog of $2.6 billion, rising in the low double digits sequentially.

Power utilities are becoming an important and steady source of growth for nVent Electric. NVT’s power utility vertical includes customers across both of its major segments, Systems Protection and Electrical Connections. Here, customers are upgrading equipment as electricity demand increases, especially with more data centers coming online. This creates steady demand for nVent Electric’s enclosures, power distribution products and related electrical equipment, all of which are expected to have contributed positively to the company’s first-quarter performance.

NVT’s acquisitions of Trachte and Electrical Products Group (“EPG”) are expected to have contributed significantly to its first-quarter 2026 performance. The company sees both the acquired businesses performing better than expected, while finding new applications, including work tied to data center projects, which is expected to have driven revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, nVent Electric is dealing with higher costs from tariffs and inflation. In the first quarter of 2026, inflation impact totaled $60 million, which included around $40 million from tariffs. For 2026, nVent Electric forecasts approximately $80 million of incremental tariff-related costs, with most of the impact expected in the first half of 2026. This shows that tariffs remain a significant headwind, due to which margins could come under pressure during the first quarter of 2026.

Price Performance & Stock Valuation

nVent Electric shares have surged 46.5% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry’s decline of 17.7%.

The stock also outperformed its industry peers, including Fabrinet FN, TE Connectivity TEL and OSI Systems OSIS. Year to date, shares of Fabrinet have gained 3.4%, while TE Connectivity and OSI Systems shares have lost 8.8% and 14.8%, respectively.

YTD Price Return Performance



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nVent Electric is currently trading at a higher price-to-sales (P/S) multiple compared with the industry. NVT’s forward 12-month P/S ratio sits at 4.53X, higher than the industry’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 3.76X.

NVT Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



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NVT stock also trades at a higher P/S multiple compared with other industry peers, including OSI Systems, Fabrinet and TE Connectivity. At present, OSI Systems, Fabrinet and TE Connectivity have P/S multiples of 1.84X, 2.89X and 2.79X, respectively.

NVT’s rally reflects investor excitement about AI-related data center demand, putting it above industry and peers in terms of valuation, reflecting the high growth expectations of the company in the long term.

Investment Consideration

nVent Electric is well-positioned to benefit from the rapid expansion of AI data centers and increasing investments in power infrastructure. The company continues to see strong demand across both gray space and white space data center applications, including liquid cooling, power distribution, cable management and engineered building solutions. As more AI data centers are built, demand for these products is expected to remain strong.

nVent Electric is also benefiting from higher investments in power utilities as electric grids are upgraded to support rising electricity demand. At the same time, the company is expanding its manufacturing capacity and strengthening its data center business through acquisitions such as Trachte and EPG. These acquisitions have expanded nVent Electric's presence in modular data centers and engineered building solutions. Backed by a record backlog of $2.6 billion, along with strong order growth, nVent Electric remains well-positioned to benefit from long-term growth in AI infrastructure and grid modernization.

Conclusion: Buy nVent Electric Stock Right Now

nVent Electric is seeing steady demand from data centers and power utilities, which is helping drive strong orders and a growing backlog. Further, the stock’s valuation reflects high growth expectations from the company, which is set to benefit from strong long-term demand from AI-related data center projects.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.