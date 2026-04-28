NVT Likely to Beat Q1 Earnings Estimates: How to Play the Stock

nVent Electric NVT is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 1.

For the first quarter of 2026, NVT expects sales to grow 34% to 36%, with acquisition contribution of up to 15 points to sales and a 2-point tailwind from foreign exchange. NVT’s organic sales growth is expected to be up 17% to 19%.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between 90 cents and 93 cents, which implies approximately 35% increase from last year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.10 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 35.9%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating 40.3% year-over-year growth.

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

nVent Electric’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.7%.

Let us see how things might have shaped up for NVT prior to the announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for NVT’s Q1 Earnings

nVent Electric’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong momentum in its infrastructure segment, particularly driven by growth in data centers and power utilities.

nVent Electric is seeing very strong demand from data center customers, driven mainly by the growth in AI workloads. In the fourth quarter of 2025, organic orders rose around 30%, and management said most of this increase came from large liquid cooling orders for hyperscaler programs. The company ended 2025 with a backlog of $2.3 billion, which grew 3x compared with the prior year’s level.

Power utilities are becoming an important and steady source of growth for nVent Electric. NVT’s power utility vertical includes customers across both of its major segments, Systems Protection and Electrical Connections. Here, customers are upgrading equipment as electricity demand increases, especially with more data centers coming online. This creates steady demand for nVent Electric’s enclosures, power distribution products, and related electrical equipment, all of which are expected to have contributed positively to the company’s first-quarter performance.

NVT’s acquisitions of Trachte and Electrical Products Group (“EPG”) are expected to have contributed significantly to its first-quarter 2026 performance. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the EPG acquisition contributed 6 points to NVT’s sales growth. The company sees both the acquired businesses performing better than expected, while finding new applications, including work tied to data center projects, which is expected to have driven revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, nVent Electric is dealing with higher costs from tariffs and inflation. In the fourth quarter, inflation negatively impacted adjusted operating income by $55 million, including more than $40 million from tariffs. For 2026, nVent Electric expects tariffs to hurt its profit by approximately $80 million, with the majority of the impact weighted toward the first half of 2026. This shows that tariffs remain a significant headwind, due to which margins could come under pressure during the first quarter of 2026.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for nVent Electric this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.

NVT currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks you may want to consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

Reddit Inc. RDDT has an Earnings ESP of +3.54% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Reddit is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reddit’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share, up by 3 cents over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 376.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Arista Networks is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 24.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

It is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.89 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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