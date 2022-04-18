NVT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.29, changing hands as low as $34.26 per share. nVent Electric PLC shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVT's low point in its 52 week range is $28.27 per share, with $39.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.33.

