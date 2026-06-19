NVST Stock Rallies 37.1% in a Year: What's Behind the Drive?

Envista NVST shares have shown impressive momentum over the past 12 months, with shares rising 37.1%. The stock has outpaced the industry’s 30.3% fall and the S&P 500 Composite’s 28.2% increase.

Carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, the global dental product company continues to advance its three core priorities. New product innovation is playing a key role in its accelerating growth. Envista’s value-adding acquisitions in core dental categories and favorable solvency are also highly promising.

Headquartered in Brea, CA, Envista Holdings is a global family of more than 30 dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS and Kerr. The company’s diversified portfolio of solutions covers a broad range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. Envista serves dental professionals in more than 130 countries through one of the largest commercial organizations in the dental products industry and through distribution partners.

Factors Supporting NVST’s Price Rally

The rally in the company’s share price can be linked to its ongoing strategic progress around three areas — growth, operations and people. The growth priority is built on four pillars. In the first quarter of 2026, all major businesses delivered positive growth, with 8.4% core growth in the Specialty Products & Technologies segment and 11.5% core growth in the Equipment and Consumables segment. The company has been reinvesting to support durable share gains, with sales and marketing and R&D both up double digits and new products central to results. Recent launches included Nobel S Series in implants, the Spark clear aligner launch in Japan and DEXIS software enhancements that add AI-driven workflow and diagnostics tools.



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The Envista Business System continued to deliver broad-based operational benefits, supporting gross margin expansion of 100 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin growth of 120 basis points. Despite a $11 million year-over-year increase in tariff costs, Envista successfully offset the impact through supply chain, G&A and pricing initiatives. The company is advancing its continuous improvement culture, supported by steady gains in employee engagement and talent development.

Developed markets were the key growth engine in first-quarter 2026, with North America and Europe both delivering double-digit gains. Developing markets grew at a high-single-digit rate, excluding softness in China tied to policy uncertainty. The Spark launch in Japan adds a new growth vector in a sizable aligner market where the company already has strong orthodontic relationships, creating a cross-sell opportunity into clear aligners. Management also highlighted continued progress with DSOs and clinician education as levers to deepen penetration.

Envista continues to use M&A to broaden its clinical offering and strengthen go-to-market positions in attractive dental segments. In first-quarter 2026, it acquired Versah for about $54.7 million, adding the Densah Burs system used for osseodensification — a technique designed to improve osteointegration in certain implant indications. This builds on prior acquisitions that expanded implants and imaging, including Osteogenics and the Carestream intraoral scanner business that now operates within the DEXIS portfolio, and supports a more competitive implants platform over time.

The company remains financially strong. As of April 3, 2026, Envista held $1.08 billion of cash and cash equivalents, while current debt was nil. Long-term debt was $1.44 billion, down from $1.45 billion in the previous quarter.

What Ails NVST?

China remains a source of uncertainty for the implants business as channel partners continue to adjust inventory levels ahead of the anticipated volume-based procurement process, which management expects to begin between the second and third quarters. Tariffs also remain a cost headwind.

A Glance at NVST’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVST’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) is expected to increase 19.3% and 9.3% year over year, respectively, to $1.42 and $1.55. In the past 60 days, the consensus mark for the company's 2026 EPS has risen 2 cents.

Revenues for 2026 are projected to grow 5.2% to $2.86 billion and another 3.4% to $2.96 billion in 2027.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Align Technology ALGN and Integra LifeSciences IART.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.9% compared to the industry’s negative 3.5% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.3%. GMED shares have rallied 36.6% against the industry’s 5.6% fall over the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Align Technology, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.3% compared with the industry’s 9.6% growth. Shares of the company have risen 0.2% compared with the industry’s 7.8% growth. ALGN’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.8%.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an earnings yield of 13.6% against the industry’s negative 3.5% yield. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.7%. IART shares have rallied 51.5% against the industry’s 5.1% decline over the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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