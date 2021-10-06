NVST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.89, changing hands as low as $39.92 per share. Envista Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVST's low point in its 52 week range is $24.29 per share, with $46.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.96.

