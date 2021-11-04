NVST Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.41, changing hands as high as $42.95 per share. Envista Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVST's low point in its 52 week range is $26.86 per share, with $46.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.09.

