NVST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.31, changing hands as low as $42.98 per share. Envista Holdings Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVST's low point in its 52 week range is $37.60 per share, with $52.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.97.

