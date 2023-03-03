NVS vs. LLY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals sector might want to consider either Novartis (NVS) or Eli Lilly (LLY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Novartis is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Eli Lilly has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that NVS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

NVS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.10, while LLY has a forward P/E of 37.16. We also note that NVS has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.80.

Another notable valuation metric for NVS is its P/B ratio of 3.17. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LLY has a P/B of 27.78.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NVS's Value grade of B and LLY's Value grade of C.

NVS sticks out from LLY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NVS is the better option right now.

