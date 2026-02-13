NVS Reports Positive Late-Stage Data on Kidney Disease Drug Vanrafia

Novartis NVS announced positive results from the late-stage III ALIGN study on kidney disease drug Vanrafia (atrasentan).

The ALIGN study is a global, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Vanrafia versus placebo in patients with IgA nephropathy at risk of progressive kidney function decline.

The results favored Vanrafia across multiple timepoints, key kidney function measures, and in patients receiving background SGLT2 inhibitor therapy.

More on NVS’ ALIGN Study Results

Vanrafia is a potent, highly selective endothelin A (ETA) receptor antagonist targeting the endothelin system, a key driver in the progression of IgAN.

Results from the ALIGN study showed a slowing of kidney function decline in adults with IgAN treated with Vanrafia. At week 136, four weeks after treatment ended, Vanrafia demonstrated a 2.39 ml/min/1.73m² difference in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) change from baseline versus placebo.

Clinically meaningful benefits were also seen with Vanrafia compared to placebo in eGFR change from baseline at the end of treatment at week 132, with a 2.59 ml/min/1.73m² difference in eGFR change from baseline compared with placebo.

Similar results were observed in a prespecified exploratory subgroup of patients receiving SGLT2 inhibitors.

ALIGN offers the longest follow-up period among pivotal phase III IgAN studies. The safety profile was consistent with previous findings.

We note that Vanrafia received accelerated approval in the United States and China in 2025 for reducing proteinuria in adults with IgA nephropathy, and Novartis plans to seek traditional approval in 2026.

Apart from Vanrafia, NVS’ renal portfolio includes Fabhalta (iptacopan) and pipeline candidate zigakibart.

Fabhalta is an oral, Factor B inhibitor of the alternative complement pathway.

Fabhalta is approved in the United States and the EU for treating adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. The therapy also received accelerated approval in the United States (August 2024) and China (September 2025) to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy at risk of rapid disease progression. In 2025, Fabhalta further gained approvals in the United States, European Union, China and Japan for the treatment of adults with C3 glomerulopathy, becoming the first approved therapy for this condition.

Fabhalta clocked in sales of $155 million in the fourth quarter and $505 million in 2025.

NVS Navigates Generic Competition for Entresto

2026 is a pivotal year for Novartis as it navigates the largest patent expiry (for cardiovascular drug Entresto) in its history.

Shares of Novartis have gained 52.9% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 20.6%.



Last week, NVS reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2025, with earnings beating estimates but revenues missing the same.

Sales are being adversely impacted by generic competition for key drugs Entresto (United States) and Promacta.

Novartis is now banking on key growth drivers — Kisqali, Kesimpta, Pluvicto and Scemblix — to support top-line growth.

Pipeline progress remains a major upside, with multiple potential multi-blockbusters advancing through FDA approvals and positive phase III data across Rhapsido, Pluvicto, Itvisma and ianalumab.

