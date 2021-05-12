NVS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Novartis (Symbol: NVS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.85, changing hands as high as $88.47 per share. Novartis shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVS's low point in its 52 week range is $77.04 per share, with $98.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.08.

