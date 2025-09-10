NVS to Acquire TRML, Add Phase III Cardiovascular Drug to Pipeline

Novartis ( NVS ) has announced that it will acquire Tourmaline Bio, Inc. ( TRML ), a New York-based, publicly traded clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, for $1.4 billion.

The acquisition will add phase III ready candidate pacibekitug to NVS’ cardiovascular pipeline.

TRML is developing pacibekitug, an anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody, as a treatment option for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

NVS has been pretty active on the acquisition front of late, with a focus on expanding its pipeline.

More on NVS’ Deal With TRML

Novartis is offering shareholders of TRML $48 per share in cash. Per the terms of the acquisition agreement, Novartis will, through an indirect wholly owned subsidiary, commence a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Tourmaline common stock.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Pacibekitug is an investigational anti-IL-6 IgG2 human monoclonal antibody designed to mitigate systemic inflammation implicated in ASCVD and has demonstrated high affinity binding to IL-6.

The addition of Pacibekitug complements Novartis’ cardiovascular strategy by targeting IL-6, a key upstream cytokine that promotes systemic inflammation.

Shares of TRML skyrocketed 57.8% on Sept. 9.

Results of the phase II TRANQUILITY study, released in May 2025, showed that pacibekitug reduced median high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) levels by 85% through day 90 at a dose of 15 mg once monthly and by 86% at a dose of 50 mg delivered quarterly. The overall incidence rates of adverse events and serious adverse events were comparable to placebo.

TRML shares skyrocketed on the promising results from the TRANQUILITY study.

Tourmaline has nominated abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) as an additional indication within its cardiovascular inflammation disease focus. It completed a successful pre-IND interaction with the FDA in the second quarter of 2025 and reached alignment with the agency on plans to conduct a phase II proof-of-concept trial in AAA, including the design of the study and the use of multi-modality imaging.

NVS Active on the Acquisition Front

While organic growth continues to drive business, NVS is focused on strategic acquisitions and deals to strengthen its pipeline.

Novartis has recently entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ARWR ) for the latter’s ARO-SNCA.

Novartis will receive an exclusive worldwide license to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize ARO-SNCA, which utilizes Arrowhead’s Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM) platform. NVS also has the option to select additional collaboration targets outside Arrowhead’s current pipeline for development using the TRiM platform.

In June 2025, Novartis acquired Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, for an upfront payment of $0.8 billion. The latter may receive an additional $0.9 billion upon attaining a future regulatory milestone.

NVS’ cardiovascular portfolio boasts of the blockbuster drug Entresto. However, Entresto is facing the risk of generic competition.

Novo Nordisk ( NVO ) is also developing ziltivekimab, a fully human monoclonal antibody directed against Interleukin-6 (IL-6).

NVO has advanced the candidate into phase III development in HFpEF and AMI.

NVS’ Zacks Rank

Novartis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





