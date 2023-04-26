NVR's Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Stock Down

NVR, Inc. NVR first-quarter 2023 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings and revenues declined on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 3.6% during the trading session on Apr 25.

Inside the Numbers

The company reported earnings of $99.89 per share, which topped the consensus mark of $96.46 by 3.6%. The reported figure, however, declined 14.3% from the prior-year figure of $116.56 per share.



Consolidated revenues (Homebuilding & Mortgage Banking fees combined) amounted to $2.18 billion for the reported quarter, reflecting a decline of 8% on a year-over-year basis.

Segment Details

Homebuilding: Revenues in the segment totaled $2.13 billion, down 8% from the year-ago level. The metric also missed the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion by 9.7%. Settlements in the quarter declined 11% year over year to 4,639 units. The average selling price, or ASP, was $459,400, reflecting an increase of 4% year over year.



Gross margin decreased 390 basis points to 24.6%, impacted by lower ASP of new orders and high cancellation rate.



New orders were down 1% from the prior year to 5,888 units. The average sales price of new orders fell 5% from the prior-year quarter to $441,200. The cancellation rate was 14% for the quarter, reflecting an increase from the year-ago period. Average active communities totaled 413, up from 404 reported for first-quarter 2022.



Quarter-end backlog on a unit basis decreased 23% to 10,411 units from the prior-year figure and 23% on a dollar basis to $4.79 billion.



Mortgage Banking: Mortgage banking fees decreased 32.1% year over year to $46.9 million. Mortgage closed loan production totaled $1.24 billion, down 17% year over year. The capture rate was 83% for the first quarter, down from 86% a year ago.

Financials

At first-quarter 2023-end, NVR had cash and cash equivalents for Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking of $2.8 billion and $14.3 million compared with $2.5 billion and $19.4 million, respectively, at 2022-end.

